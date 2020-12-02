Bradley Kent Farris, 51, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Graham and the Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends on Friday evening at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
He was born in Paris, Texas on June 5, 1969 to Homer and Juanita Henderson Farris.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1987. He served in the United States Army, having fought in Desert Storm. Brad worked at Turner Pipe as a pipe fitter and was a member of Highway Full Gospel Church.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey Farris; parents, Homer and Juanita Farris; step-son, John Henry Newman and Savanaha Humphrey; brother, Dewayne Farris and wife, Patricia; brother-in-law, Mickey Boyer and wife, Camey; nephews, Chris Farris and wife, Lorrie, Kiefer Boyer and Ciera Massie, Carson Boyer; nieces, Chasitie Sisson and husband, Sam, Lannie Farris, Christie Smith, Cheyenne Farris; aunts, Bobbie Farris, Fumiko Farris; uncle, Junior Farris.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Delilah Farris Moody.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Barry Allen, John Berry, Mickey Boyer, Chris Farris, Jimmy McIntire and Joe McIntire.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Dr. Prakash and nurses, Tricia and Ann Foster, from the Paris Cancer Center and to the Doctor and Nursing staff from fourth floor East at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the Farris family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
