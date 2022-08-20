John Stone Alexander

Dr. Alexander was born in Paris, Texas on March7, 1929 to parents, D.B. Alexander and Katherine Stone Alexander.
After attending Paris schools, he graduated in the Plan 2 program at the University of Texas at Austin. He then received his MD degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. After an internship at The District of Columbia General Hospital, he served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps in France. Following his military service, he completed a residency in Radiology at the Scott & White Clinic and Hospital. This was followed by post-graduate training at the graduate School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania. He then joined Radiology Associates of Tarrant County and served there until his retirement.
He enjoyed many hobbies, especially traveling. He served as President of the Tarrant County Cancer Society, the forerunner of Cancer Care and President of the Medical Staff of the Radiation Center. Medical Society memberships were Fellowship in the American College of Radiology, the Radiological Society of North America, American Medical Society and Texas and Tarrant County Medical Societies.
As per Dr. Alexander’s wishes, there will be no funeral services and his ashes will be placed in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
