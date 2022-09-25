Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard Sr., age 83, of Paris, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard.
There will be no formal visitation.
Hershel passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs. Hershel was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Petty, Texas, the son of Orvil Otto Ballard and Rosie Allison Ballard. He married Margaret Carol Ann Frazier on Aug. 16, 1959, in Lamar County, and she preceded him in death. Hershel served in the National Guard for three years. He worked as a label operator for Campbell Soup for over 35 years. Hershel loved to hunt and fish and play golf. He also raised bird dogs at one time.
He is survived by his children, Hershel Allen Ballard Jr. (Joanne) of Powderly, Margie Self (Ronny Lyle) of Como, and Kim Ford of Pine Hurst; brothers, Cecil Ballard, Dwayne Ballard (Kathy) and Larry Ballard (Cathy); sister, Wanda Montgomery (Jim); several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jerri Perry; and brothers, Orvil Neal Ballard and Willard Ballard.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
