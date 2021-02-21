The City of Paris will waive water shut-off and reconnect fees performed from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26, according to an announcement by Finance Director Gene Anderson.
The City also will issue a one-time credit of $5.15 to all residential and commercial water users on a future water bill.
This will cover water loss due to dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes, Anderson said.
