The City of Paris will waive water shut-off and reconnect fees performed from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26, according to an announcement by Finance Director Gene Anderson.

The City also will issue a one-time credit of $5.15 to all residential and commercial water users on a future water bill.

This will cover water loss due to dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes, Anderson said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

