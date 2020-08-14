The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of 29 new Covid-19 cases, with 13 cases reported Thursday and 16 reported Friday, bringing Lamar County’s total case count to 737 since testing began in March.
Of the total, 517 cases are considered recovered while 32 were confirmed through antibody tests. The county’s active case count rose to 167 on Friday, just two days after setting a two-week high of 143, according to the district's data.
Of the new cases, 19 were confirmed with PCR testing while nine were confirmed with antigen testing and one with antibody testing. PCR confirmations included seven males ages 11 to 71 and 12 females ages 18 to 84. Antigen results included the tests of two men ages 64 and 74 and seven women ages 25 to 74.
Covid-19 has infected 447 women and 290 men in Lamar County, and it continues to impact women between the ages of 20 and 29 the most, according to the data. The top three most impacted groups by age and gender are women 20 to 29 with 89 cases, women 30 to 39 with 73 cases and women 40 to 49 with 68 cases. The most impacted male group is men age 50 to 59 with 66 cases. That is the only male age group in which more men than women have tested positive for the virus.
The top three most impacted age groups for men and women combined are those age 20 to 29 with 144 cases, 50 to 59 with 127 cases and 30 to 39 with 116 cases.
Cases by age and gender include:
- 0-9: 9 males, 10 females
- 10-19: 19 males, 29 females
- 20-29: 55 males, 89 females
- 30-39: 43 males, 73 females
- 40-49: 28 males, 68 females
- 50-59: 66 males, 61 females
- 60-69: 38 males, 46 females
- 70-79: 18 males, 37 females
- 80-plus: 14 males, 34 females
While the majority of cases are inside Paris city limits, the percentage of cases inside the city are falling. As of Friday, 63.15% of cases were inside Paris city limits, down from 64.34% on Wednesday, while the percentage of cases outside city limits rose from 19.02% to 19.42%, the data shows.
Arthur City, Cunningham, Deport and Petty each have less than 1% of cases. Powderly has 3.36% of cases while Sumner has 2.75%, Blossom has 2.91%, Brookston and Pattonville each has 2.14%, and Roxton has 1.83%.
Chicota is the only community without a recorded case of Covid-19.
