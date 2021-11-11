Ida Faye Booker, 84, of Klondike, Texas passed away on Wednesday., Nov. 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband, Willie Booker.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Jerry) Mathis, LaShonda Booker, Wyeletter (Bloyce) Shanklin, Veola (Torey) Neal; son, Antonio 'Quesie' (Patty) Dillard; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maxey Funeral Home, 643 3rd Street NE, Paris, Texas 75460.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the wake that is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maxey. The homegoing celebration will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Cooper, Texas at Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church with the Rev. Ferguson Jacobs officiating. Ida will be laid to rest at Friendship Cemetery in Klondike, Texas.
