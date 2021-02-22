Paris police responded to the 1100 block of NE Loop 286 at 3:58 p.m. Friday in reference to a security check. The caller said that a man was either asleep or passed out inside the vehicle and could not tell if he was breathing.
Officers made contact with 33-year-old Jeffery Gerod Mondy, of Paris. During the investigation, Mondy was found to have methamphetamine, police said. Mondy was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he was later released.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 165 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.