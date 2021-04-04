Regardless of societal situations presented to us, Chisum ISD, students, faculty and staff and voting taxpayers continually prepare for success. Successes at Chisum ISD are constant and continuous and come in a variety of forms.
Academic success is embraced throughout the district. Winning championships has evolved into a long-lasting tradition at Chisum ISD. For the fifth year in a row, Chisum High is once again Academic UIL Champions. Chisum Middle School has been district champions for 23 years in a row and Chisum Elementary has been district for nine years in a row. Our Beta Club, Agriculture, Band, Theatre and Art students all continue to excel in their respective competitions all while exhibiting Mustang Pride.
Our students participate or volunteer in a variety of activities, clubs, groups, organizations and events throughout the school year. The Chisum staff is dedicated and committed to serving as role models for students to emulate, while providing the best education and experiences possible.
In closing, Chisum students and staff continue to represent our school and community with pride during this unprecedented school year. From our elementary school, to the middle school and high school, we are currently having a very productive year while all of our students receive a quality education. As we continue to grow and strive for excellence, Chisum faculty and staff are committed to “Preparing Today’s Students for Tomorrow’s World.”
