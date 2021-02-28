Lone Star Ag Credit is distributing a total of $22 million in patronage dividends to its customer-owners, based on its strong financial results for 2020. The cash patronage payment is a record for the rural lending cooperative.
“As a cooperative, we are committed to returning surplus earnings to our customer-owners,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit CEO. “While 2020 was a challenging year in many respects, the Association had a tremendous year financially, and we’re thankful to be able to return nearly two-thirds of our 2020 net income in cash to our customers.”
Patronage dividend checks totaling $15 million will be mailed to eligible customer-owners in March. Last fall, the lending co-op distributed an advance patronage of $7 million, for a total $22 million patronage on 2020 earnings.
With approximately $2 billion in assets, Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. The rural lender is headquartered in Fort Worth and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford. For information, contact the local Lone Star branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.
