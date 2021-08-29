T.G. Givens staff received Girl Scout cookies as a back-to-school treat from the local Girl Scout Council.
The cookies were passed out to all staff members preparing for Meet the Teacher prior to the start of the school year.
“We are blessed with the absolute best community support system here in Paris. We are so appreciative of this kind gesture from our local Girl Scouts,” Principal Sheila Ensey said.
