Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community, the United Way of Lamar County announced it will postpone its Annual Meeting until 9 a.m. Oct. 1. The event had been scheduled for next Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our stakeholders, we decided that we needed to prioritize public health. I want to thank everyone who has reserved tables/tickets for the meeting, and I pray that by Oct. 1 the surge in our community will be on the decline, and we can safely hold this event,” UWLC executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We can’t wait to come together to recognize our campaign volunteers, our outstanding workplace campaigns, our outgoing board members and announce our volunteer of the year. This year is extra special as we honor posthumously two Lifetime Leadership Community Service awards to Philip Cecil and Pat Cochran.”
