Boy Scouts

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. 

 Christopher Millette

Local Boy Scouts Pack 6002 and Troop 6002 are hosting a Recruitment Bash at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

The bash will feature fun, games and food, organizers said.

The Boy Scouts are looking for devoted boys ages 5 to 18 wanting to have fun and learn. Volunteers also are welcome.

For information, call Mike Taylor at 903-517-6006 or Angela Yackeschi at 903-272-6207.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.