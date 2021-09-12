Local Boy Scouts Pack 6002 and Troop 6002 are hosting a Recruitment Bash at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
The bash will feature fun, games and food, organizers said.
The Boy Scouts are looking for devoted boys ages 5 to 18 wanting to have fun and learn. Volunteers also are welcome.
For information, call Mike Taylor at 903-517-6006 or Angela Yackeschi at 903-272-6207.
