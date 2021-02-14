FEB. 11 to FEB. 12
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 11
9:51 to 9:58 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
7:15 to 7:46 p.m., 3025 SE Loop 286.
7:19 to 7:34 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 11
6:22 to 6:49 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
8:09 to 8:18 a.m., 1924 E. Booth St.
10:25 to 10:38 a.m., 545 E. Houston St.
10:57 to 11:07 a.m., 534 Bonham St.
4:37 to 4:44 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.
5:43 to 5:45 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
11:23 to 11:41 p.m., 800 W. Center St.
Feb. 12
3:51 to 4:04 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:49 to 5:05 a.m., 740 W. Brame St.
Public Service
Feb. 11
6:32 to 6:43 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
