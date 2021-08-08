Jacqueline “Jackie” Love Gay

Jacqueline Love Gay “Jackie”, 58 of Powderly, passed away Aug. 4.
Funeral services were Aug. 7 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Sanders and Rev. Brad Michael officiating. Interment followed at Little Vine Cemetery.
Jackie was born on June 16, 1963, in Paris, to Barney L and Jeanettie E. Collins Love. Our sister, Jackie, was a sweet, loving, and caring person who loved her little family a lot. They were the apple of her eye. She loved to cook great meals, do arts and crafts and sing songs to our Heavenly Father. Jackie attended church at Powderly Church of God and always put God first in her life. Her being the last of 9 girls, she was just a little on the spoiled side, but we love her a lot. She was a beautiful person on the inside and out. We’re going to miss her a lot.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Gay and son, Joshua Johnson, both of Powderly; sisters, Helen Esch and husband Bobby, Maedell Dodd, Judy Wallings, Arlene Weeks, Bettye Wear Edwards and husband Johnny, Sherry Michael Jenkins and husband Dewayne, Sandy Love all of Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; father-in-law, Coy Robbins; and she leaves behind her precious Dachshund, Zaddie.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Glen Love; sister, Wanda Hunter; and her parents.
Now you have made it to Heaven. Rejoice and dance around the throne with mom, dad, our sister and brother, and all your family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to Jackie’s family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
