Virginia Louella Simpson Raymond, 78, of Paris, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Paris Chalet.
A graveside service is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cedarvale Cemetery in Cedarvale, Texas. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Virginia was born on Jan. 8, 1942, in Dallas, to Thomas Jefferson and Anna Simpson.
She was a member of Impact Church in Paris.
Survivors include her two children, Lori Kerley and husband, Michael and Tracy Raymond and wife, Jody; a son-in-law, Johnny Proctor; sister, Mary Rogers; grandchildren, Austin Raymond and wife, Shelby, Meghan Mabry-Lowry and husband, Ryan, Elizabeth Kerley, Alex Sinclair, Rachael Kerley, Daniel Kerley, Andrea Pennington, Deboni Proctor and Cole Naylor and John Proctor; and great-grandchildren, Anson, Tyler, Logan, Johnathan, Andrew, Jonah, Jayde, Cadence and Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Bryce Raymond, Sr.; two children, Debi Proctor and Bryce Raymond Jr.; and her brother, David Simpson.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Raymond, Austin Raymond, Ryan Lowry, John Proctor, Alex Sinclair and Cole Naylor.
Online condolences may be made to the Raymond family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
