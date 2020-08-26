The death today of a 62-year-old man brings the Covid-19 death count to Lamar County to 24, according to a report by the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
The district is reporting an additional 13 confirmed Covid-19 confirmed cases, bringing the total cases 876 since reporting began. There are 220 active cases in the county.
Of today's additional cases, four males ages 25, 59, 60 and 86 and four females, ages 23, 57, 70 and 71 tested positive on PCR tests while 2 males, ages 48 and 67, and two females, ages 41 and 55. tested positive on antigen tests and one 46-year-old female tested positive for antibodies.
