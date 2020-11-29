Throughout the month of December, the Sam Rayburn House will be decorated as Mr. Sam and Miss Lou decked their halls. The house will be filled with the sights, sounds and fragrances of the season. Self-guided Christmas themed tours will be offered all month long, allowing visitors to explore all the history and magic the Rayburn family home offers. Family groups will also receive a special take-home snowman craft kit inspired by our historic holiday décor. Additional kits will be available for $5 each.
The Sam Rayburn House is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To help ensure the health and safety of our visitors, all tours will be limited to one household group per tour time, and reservations are strongly encouraged. Tour times are 10 a.m., 10:40 and 11:20, and 1, 1:40, 2:20, and 3 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors, veterans, and students. Special family rates are available at $8 for a family of three and $1 for each additional child.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 32 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For information, visit www.visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
