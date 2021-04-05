Pending bills in the Texas Legislature would prohibit drive-thru voting, make it illegal for election officials to send vote-by-mail applications without being asked, block 24-hour early voting like that offered in Harris County last year, prohibit voting in tents and other temporary structures, and allow poll watchers more freedom at polling and vote-counting locations. Some corporations have declared their opposition to the GOP proposals, while bill authors defend the bills as addressing areas throughout the process where bad actors can take advantage to inspire confidence in voting. Does Texas need to tighten its voting laws?
