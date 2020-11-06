In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” The day later became known as Veterans Day, and after a short stint of being moved to Oct. 25, President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1978 returning the annual observance to Nov. 11.
Veterans Day this year is Wednesday, and in order to avoid conflicts with work and mid-week church, Lamar County will celebrate its veterans on Sunday.
Music provided by the North Lamar Band will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. The program will begin at 2.
Local veteran Johnny Williams will welcome guests, followed by the Paris Police Department posting the colors. This year’s invocation will be by Lawrence Daingerfield. A tribute to Tom Mallison, a 101-year-old World War II veteran who passed away due to congestive heart failure on July 30, also is planned. The program this year will focus on World War II, and veterans will be given a commemorative coin.
The program also will feature a presentation by Quilts of Valor as well as an update on Phase IV of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
After the colors are retired, guests will be invited to join program leaders at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.