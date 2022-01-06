Texas Association of Regional Councils executive director Ginny Lewis Ford, left, and Ark-Tex Council of Governments executive director Chris Brown, right, present Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson with the 2021 Wilbur R. Dunk Leadership Award.
Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson was awarded the 2021 Wilbur R. Dunk Leadership Award by Ginny Lewis Ford, executive director of the Texas Association of Regional Councils. In addition to county judge, Williamson is president of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors.
Texas Association of Regional Councils selects one elected official in the State of Texas each year to receive the Wilbur R. Dunk Regional Leadership Award. The award is presented to an elected official who has shown extraordinary dedication to the purposes and possibilities for regional cooperation through councils of government.
The nomination letter was read aloud during the ATCOG Board of Directors meeting Dec. 9, followed by the award presentation to Williamson.
The letter stated: “Judge L.D. Williamson has served the Northeast Texas area for over 40 years. Serving as mayor of Clarksville for six years and then as Red River County Judge for over 14 years, he remained involved with the Ark-Tex Council of Governments serving in several capacities including board president for 12 years cumulatively.
“His service as ATCOG executive director helped to strengthen and solidify the programs ATCOG serves along with growing several regional initiatives. Most of his work has been quiet, but the outcomes ring loud across the ATCOG region and in the work TARC has accomplished across the entire state.
“(Judge Williamson) is a great mentor and friend and truly deserves the recognition of this outstanding Association. He has made such a huge impact within our region, so it was great to see him recognized for his dedication and achievements in the presence of his colleagues right here in Northeast Texas,” said Chris Brown, current ATCOG Executive Director.
Pew Research Center's annual survey on the religious composition of the U.S. found that roughly 3-in-10 adults (29%) now identify as religiously unaffiliated while the number of self-identified Christians has fallen to 63%, down from 75% a decade ago. Do you identify as a religious person?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.