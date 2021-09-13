Death Notices For Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zackary Marlion Seth Brown, 35, of Paris, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Notice Zackary Marlion Seth Brown Funeral Home Paris Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Texas sues six school districts that issued mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order At least 45 districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40,000 students HEALTH COMMENTARY: Use every available tool to help defeat Covid-19 Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekLamar Sheriff: Texas Rangers investigating Friday shootingJeremy Matthew HignightFrom out of the ashes: Moll family receives grant to rebuild home after fire claimed itDeath Notices For Sunday, September 12, 2021Courtney MillerMelinda MillerCatherine Ann McNeill LeDererPOLICE BRIEFS: Police charge woman with DWI in crashKaren Hutchins Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedParis ISD requires masks after debate by medical community, parents and district staff (4)Cannon Harold Pate (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.