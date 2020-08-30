The Texas Nursery & Landscape Association honored Neil Sperry during a virtual event on Aug. 14, with the group’s ARP Award.
This award is the highest honor given to an individual, who has made extraordinary contributions to the industry and the association.
Sperry’s first job out of college was as a horticulture teacher, and then he joined Texas AgriLife Extension for seven years before making his way to radio broadcasting.
While on the radio, Sperry wrote several books, and was busy with Gardens digital magazine, before he diversified his broadcast and print offerings to continue to bring information about gardening to his audience.
To catch the recordings of the virtual events or to find information about TNLA, visit www.tnlaonline.org.
