Lacretia G. Frierson, 83, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Pavilion of Forest Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion following the service.
Lacretia, the daughter of James Herbert Frierson and Ida Estelle Renfro Frierson, was born on April 18, 1937, in Chicota, Texas.
She attended Chicota Schools, and had a wonderful childhood growing up with her sisters, Geneva Wortham, Tommye Lou Garner, Melba Young and Marchita Thielman and brother, Gene Frierson.
Marchita Thielman is her only surviving sibling, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.