Paris ISD students can expect to start their school year whether at home or in class on Sept. 8 following action by the district's Board of Trustees at noon today.
Administrators told trustees no campus will have to extend its school day beyond an additional 20 minutes in order to meet the 75,600 minutes of education as required by state law. A school year calendar draft shows graduation and the end of the school year slated for June 4.
Administrators plan to put out another survey to parents around noon Tuesday. It will be available online and via mail, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon emphasized the importance of this survey because it will influence campus start and end times, accommodations for at home or in class learning and other facets of educating children during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as information becomes available.
