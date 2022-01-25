Beverly Ruth Addy, 68 of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at her home.
Beverly Ruth Addy was born on July 14, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to Kenneth Goodwin and Arlene Carver.
She married Andy Addy in 1983 in Mesquite, Texas. Together they raised three beautiful children, Jason, Melissa and Alex in Paris, Texas.
Beverly was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with all of her heart. Beverly had a servant’s heart and loved nothing more than helping those in need. She spent most of her days at home raising her children. She wanted to instill in them empathy and compassion, she accomplished this goal through volunteering at local shelters and visiting nursing homes. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Goodwin and Arlene Carver; her adopted mother, Martha Usrey; brother, Douglas Goodwin; sisters, Joann Goodwin and Desiree Usrey. She is survived by her son, Jason Askue and wife, Deanna; daughter, Melissa McCoin and husband, Joey; and son, Alex Addy and wife, Madison; four grandchildren, Alyssa Askue, Richard McCoin, Addy McCoin and Logan Askue.
Due to covid health concerns a small private ceremony will be held for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Family Haven, the Crisis Intervention Center in Paris, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
