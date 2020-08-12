Tommy Dwayne Hemphill Sr. was born on Aug. 16, 1933, to parents James Hartford Hemphill and Edna Davis Hemphill in Croton, Texas. Tommy was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters, all of whom preceded him in death.
Tommy grew up in the Dickens/Spur area where he attended high school.
Tommy was a straw boss on the famous Matador Ranch by the time he was 17. At Dickens, he met the love of his life in Freddie Belle Hawley. They wed on Feb. 6, 1956, and remained married and in love for the rest of his life.
At 18, he decided to join the Army, which became a 20 year career. Tommy served one tour of Korea at the tail end of the conflict, and two tours of Vietnam, where he earned a silver star for heroism and leadership, two bronze stars for above and beyond and two purple hearts for injuries sustained. He retired from the military at 38 years old and attended the Preston Road School of Preaching from which he graduated as a Church of Christ minister. Tommy went on to preach for 30 plus years eventually retiring from that and settling down in Blossom, Texas. He saved many lives in Vietnam, but thought his greater achievement was the number of souls he baptized over the years.
Tommy passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Tommy will be missed greatly by his entire family and by the many, many friends he made over his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife of 64 plus years, Freddie; children, Tommy Jr. and wife, Tammy, Terrie Gray, Dude Hemphill and Deuce Hemphill and wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, who he adopted early on, Tamara Sowell and husband, B.J.; grandchildren, Todd Hemphill and Tori Hemphill, Trent and Trevor Hemphill, Tripp and Haylee Hemphill, and Curtis and Candis Gray.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Teeka Hemphill. He also has many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services for Mr. Hemphill were conducted on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m., at Blossom Church of Christ on Hwy 82. Visitation was one hour before the service.
Online condolences may be made to the Hemphill family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
