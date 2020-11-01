Dorcas Shelton Coon was born in Honey Grove, Texas, on Feb. 7, 1921, and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Shelton. She passed away Oct. 22, 2020.
She attended Honey Grove schools, then graduated in 1943 from Texas State College for Women (TWU) with a home economics degree and was listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. Dorcas taught school for one year in Honey Grove before moving to Fort Worth to work for the FAA (formerly CAA) during World War II. She met Lt. Robert Coon in Fort Worth and they were married on Jan. 1, 1945. They had three children and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his death on Nov. 10, 2009. Bob and Dorcas were longtime Dallas residents and members of University Park United Methodist Church.
An angel of a person, she was happiest at family gatherings. She had a unique ability to place the needs of others before her own and constantly donated her time and cooking talents to those around her. The size of her heart extended to her god, family, friends and those in need. As a testament to her generosity, she donated her body to UT Southwest Medical School.
Dorcas is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dr. Phillip M. Shelton and husband.
Dorcas’ life is joyfully celebrated by her three children: Bronwyn, Rob and Craig and their respective spouses: Jim, Cindy and Mary; grandchildren, Matthew, Josh (Aaron), Kasey (Cody) and Sarah; and great-grandson, Dakota; also, a niece and several nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Solstice Senior Living, Grace Home Health Care, Spring Creek Senior Living and Bright Star Hospice for their love and care.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a celebration of her life in Spring 2021. Dorcas and Bob will be laid to rest together at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery in Grand Prairie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Make-A-Wish, Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.
