Janet Carol Hagan, 71, of Cooper passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at New Hope Church Family Center, with Pastor Dean Eudy officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be a come and go from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home.
Janet was born on May 7, 1949 in Paris, Texas, to Herman and Jewel “Burnett” Holdren. They have preceded her in death, as well as a brother, Billy Ray Holdren.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hagan, of Cooper; son, Dale Elmore and wife, Julie, of Cooper; daughter, Kim Elmore, of Cooper; daughter, Stacy Elmore, of Bedford; son, Denny Hagan and wife, Kathleen, of Sherman; daughter, Dyan Hale, of Stanton; son, Dwayne Hagan and wife, Lauren, of Sherman; son, Darren Hagan and wife, Cheryl, of Bonham; sister, Betty Land, of Cooper; brother, Victor Holdren, of Burkburnett; and sister, Marian Pogue, of Cooper; grandchildren, Jerry Hagan II and wife, Teal, Patrick Hagan and wife, Cecilia, Jacob Hagan, Jared Hale and wife, Kayla, Jason Hale and wife, Amanda, Jami Gray and husband, Dalton , Jordan Hale, Kristen Hagan, Bryce Hagan, Katelyn Ricketts and husband, Jay, Sarahbeth Hagan, Lucas Hagan, McKenzie Peterson, Emery Elmore, Annslee Elmore, Dillon Stegall and wife, Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Harvey Hagan, Mackenzie Hale, Hagan Hale, Kolten Hale, Lena Hale, Hendrix Hagan, Halen Hagan and Callum Ricketts.
Janet was a registered nurse prior to her retirement and was a member of New Hope Church in Cooper.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dillon Stegall, Steve Knickerbocker, Tyler Knickerbocker and Taylor Knickerbocker.
Family request memorials be made to Delta County Public Library, 300 W. Dallas Avenue, Cooper, TX 75432 or Delta Hope House, P.O. Box 341, Cooper, TX 75432
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.