Liberty National Bank Chairman Carl T. Cecil has announced the promotion of Keleigh Franklin to bookkeeping supervisor at the downtown bank.
Franklin began her Liberty career in 2013 as a teller at the west Paris branch. Within her career at the bank, she has worked as a vault teller and as a new account representative at the Collegiate branch. Franklin also previously worked in the bookkeeping department until she transferred to the loan department in 2018. In 2020, she returned to the bookkeeping department as a bookkeeping clerk.
“The management of Liberty National welcomes Keleigh as our new bookkeeping supervisor,” Cecil said. “We have worked with Keleigh for several years and are confident in her capabilities. She is well known to our customers and will continue to provide outstanding service.”
Her first day as bookkeeping supervisor will be May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.