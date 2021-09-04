Paul Thymian Wells, 70, of Paris, passed away Sep. 2, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be held celebrating his life at 10 a.m. Friday, Sep. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Paul despised suits, so dress will be casual, and Baylor fans are encouraged to wear Baylor attire.
Paul was born in Paris, Texas, on Dec. 1, 1950, to T.D. Wells Jr. and Mary Helen Thymian Wells. Younger brother to Virginia Anne and Tommy and older brother to Susan, he graduated from Paris High School in 1968 where he played tennis and cemented lifelong friendships with the class of ’68, who would have a class reunion every year if they could.
Paul went on to play tennis at Baylor University, where he graduated with a degree in business aAdministration. He was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and still met his fraternity brothers for tailgating at McLane Stadium before each home game of his Baylor Bears. While at Baylor, he met his beloved wife, Lynn.
The two lived in San Antonio for five years where he started his career as an accountant before moving back to Paris and establishing the accounting practice he had for the next 40 years.
Over the years Paul has been involved in the community with the Crist & Elizabeth Pshigoda Foundation, the Paris Jaycees, the Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club Foundation, Northeast Texas Trail Coalition, and the Greater Paris Development Foundation.
He loved gadgets of all kinds. As an early adopter of new technology, from Beta to HD-DVD, he had a truly impressive knack for picking the wrong format. He loved grilling, and made the best filets in town. One of his greatest joys was following Baylor in all sports, including their national championships in tennis and both men’s and women’s basketball. If the Baylor Bears were playing, he would be there or following from afar.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, T.D. Wells Sr. and Nina Simmons Wells of Paris, and Rudolph Thymian and Valjer Sandvig Thymian of Seattle, Washington; his parents, and his older brother, T.D. “Tommy” Wells, III. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn Range Wells; his daughters, Charlotte Wells of Dallas, and Elizabeth Wells, of Bloomington, Indiana; and his sisters, Virginia Anne Payne of Slidell, Louisiana, and Susan Crumrine of Beeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red River Valley Boys & Girls Club Foundation at 1530 NE 1st St., Paris, TX 75460.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
