Paris man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender
A Paris man is being held in Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $50,000 for a warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
While responding to reports of a theft at 8:33 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue, officers identified the suspect and found the man to have a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.
Paris man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
A traffic stop led to a drug arrest at 1:59 p.m. Friday, as police found a Paris man to be in possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance after seeing him parked in a fire lane. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
He was held in Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $3,000.
Paris man arrested for assault of a family member by impeding breath
A Paris man is being held in Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $10,000 for a warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breath.
Paris police responded to a fight in progress at 7:23 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Johnson Street. Officers found both parties involved at different locations, and a woman accused the man of choking her during the altercation.
Paris couple arrested for possession of a controlled substance
A Paris man was held in Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $12,000 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams. A Paris woman is also being held in Lamar County Jail for the same charge.
Paris police pulled over a 2018 Jeep with New Mexico license plates at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of Southeast 24th Street for failing to use a turn signal. During the traffic stop, officers located over four grams of methamphetamine.
Paris woman arrested for a motion to revoke probation warrant
A Paris woman is being held in Lamar County Jail on no bond for a motion to revoke warrant. Currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance, the woman was arrested at her residence at 10:35 a.m. Saturday.
Paris police respond to burglary of residence
Paris police responded at 5:57 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of East Price Street for reports of a residential burglary.
A person said that they returned home and found that someone had broken a window to gain access to the residence, rummaged through drawers and closets and stole a video game console.
Paris police respond to burglary of vehicle
Paris police responded to reports on Saturday evening that someone had their wallet stolen from their vehicle during the night.
Since the theft, an unidentified individual attempted to use the person’s debit card to withdraw money from a banking account. The investigation is ongoing.
Paris police respond to disturbance involving firearm
Paris police responded at 1:24 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Northeast 10th Street for reports of a disturbance involving a firearm.
After officers arrived, a 41-year-old man said he had been assaulted. He told officers that his two sons were arguing when he arrived at the residence and that one had shot the other.
The man said the argument was then turned on him, and one of the sons struck the man in the head with a pistol. The man did not seek medical attention, and the two suspects left the scene before officers arrived.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 21 people over the weekend of August 12.
