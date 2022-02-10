Paris police met with a complainant of a fraud in the lobby of the police department at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. They reported they had recently purchased a house in the 200 block of 13th Street NW, and they and the seller/suspect signed a contract before the complainant gave the seller/suspect a cashier’s check.
On Monday, another man arrived claiming to be a real estate agent from another town who said he was interested in buying the property from the owner who lives in the Dallas area. The owner verified the man that signed the complainant’s contract did not have permission to sell the property. The incident is under investigation.
Man arrested on felony warrants
At 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, a 39-year-old Paris man, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office on two felony motion to revoke warrants. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
