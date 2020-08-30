Aug. 27 to Aug. 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 27
11:53 to 11:53 a.m., 6806 FR 1499.
11:42 to 11:45 a.m., 6806 FR 1499.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 27
11:45 to 11:57 a.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
1:20 to 1:35 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
3:36 to 4:19 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 27
4:04 to 4:27 p.m., 1780 N. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 27
3:50 to 4:03 p.m., 1500 NW Loop 286.
Public Service
Aug. 27
2:10 to 2:25 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
