Fire and rescue

Aug. 27 to Aug. 28

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Aug. 27

11:53 to 11:53 a.m., 6806 FR 1499.

11:42 to 11:45 a.m., 6806 FR 1499.

First Responder-Paris

Aug. 27

11:45 to 11:57 a.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.

1:20 to 1:35 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

3:36 to 4:19 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Aug. 27

4:04 to 4:27 p.m., 1780 N. Main St.

Haz-Mat Incident

Aug. 27

3:50 to 4:03 p.m., 1500 NW Loop 286.

Public Service

Aug. 27

2:10 to 2:25 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

