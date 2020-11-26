There were smiles, happy tears and exclamations of joy for several unsuspecting yet thankful shoppers leaving the Paris Save-a-Lot Grocery Store on Saturday. St. Paul Baptist Church surprised shoppers at the grocery store on Bonham Street and 7th Street NW by paying an amount towards their total or by paying their grocery bill in full.
Every half hour from open to close, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., church members were prepared to be a blessing to families for Thanksgiving. In total, the church provided groceries for 45-plus families, with many members blessing multiple families while there.
“The Day of Thanks Giving donations were meant to show the love of Christ to the community and demonstrate that even in the midst of a pandemic and uncertainties the church and residents of Lamar County still have much to be thankful for and are all in this together,” Pastor Dr. Shay Bills said.
