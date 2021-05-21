Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 3500 block of Ruby Way at 8:01 a.m. Thursday. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect(s) broke a window on a 2002 white Chevrolet and stole a shotgun. The incident is under investigation.
Business ransacked during burglary
At 8:14 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business burglary in the 700 block of 19th Street SE. The owner reported that someone entered the business by crawling through a window and ransacking the business. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating stolen identity case
Police spoke with a complainant of a fraud via telephone who reported that someone used his identity to purchase an ATV. The complainant reported the purchase was made in Paris on March 20. The incident is under investigation.
Store reports counterfeit bills
Police responded to a reported fraud at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Bonham Street. The manager reported that a known person entered the store the previous evening and used a fake $100 bill to make a purchase. The person then requested and received change for a second fake bill. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.