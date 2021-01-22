Marilyn Mae Lane Preston passed from this earth on Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her precious family.
She was known to most as “Maw'' or “Aunt Marilyn”.
Her life began on Oct. 13, 1951 in Paris, Texas. She was the proverbial “middle child” of Clyde Gouch and Mary Gertrude Lynch Lane, who preceded her in death. Her oldest brother, Tommy Lane, also preceded her by just a few days.
She is survived by her loving sister, Phillis Finch and her husband, James, of Tyler.
Maw invested her entire life into her two children, Sandra McCormick, of Paris and Donald Preston and his wife, Julie, of Forney. She poured out her love on her four grandchildren, Ashley Benda and her husband, Kaleb and Ethan, Luke and Hannah Preston. They are forever marked by her affection.
Maw spent many years working for Sesaco and diligently served her community at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. She assisted in the foundation of the Paris Kiwanis Soccer Association. She was actively involved for many years in the Biardstown Community Center and helped establish the volunteer fire department. She loved the outdoors where she spent many hours with her family camping, fishing and gigging frogs. She loved to dance and frequently attended neighboring community centers for their weekend dances.
She will be greatly missed by all, especially her many nieces, nephews and countless cousins.
The family hopes to have a celebration of her life at a later date.
They do appreciate your love and support.
Online condolences may be sent to the Preston family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
