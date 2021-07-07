Paris police responded to the 1900 block of Hubbard Street in regards to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. They arrived and saw Larry Black using profane and abusive language towards his neighbors.
He was arrested for on view disorderly conduct and taken to the city jail.
Police investigating report of shooting
Officers conducting a security check in the 3600 block of Bonham Street made contact with an individual claiming to have been shot. Officers questioned the complainant and found that the alleged incident had occurred several days prior and that the individual was not forthcoming with information at that time.
A report was taken and the investigation will continue.
Woman arrested for public intoxication
Officers responded to Paris Regional Medical Center in regards to an intoxicated person. They arrived to find Paula Larkin on the scene in a state of intoxication. She was arrested and transported to the police department.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 141 calls for service and made five arrests on Tuesday.
