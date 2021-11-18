Sidewalks and the park around Culbertson Fountain were expanded, and parallel parking added around the inside of the square. Left-turn lanes were removed, bump outs were extended farther into intersections at street corners and new pavement markings were added to direct traffic.
On Nov. 27, Paris Downtown Association will host an event for Small Business Saturday. The day will feature holiday specials in participating stores, giveaways, and drawings for door prizes donated by local merchants.
Shoppers will be eligible to register for a grand prize of $300 Downtown Dollars that can be used as cash at any participating store, to be given away Nov. 30.
Audie Earley, Paris Downtown Association president, encourages shoppers to make a day of visiting local merchants in downtown Paris.
“Although times are definitely different, now more than ever, choosing to shop in a small independent business is so important. It supports your neighbors, friends, and local economy,” Earley said.
Emily Temple, member of the Main Street Advisory Board thanks the community for their past support of the downtown Merchants.
“Downtown Merchants appreciate those who do shop local during the holidays.” she said. “The Small Business Saturday event is another opportunity head downtown to some of the newer businesses, and you might be the lucky winner of the grand prize of $300 Downtown Dollars.”
Shoppers are encouraged to look for the balloons in front of participating stores.
