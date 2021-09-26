The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 13 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas, including all Red River Valley counties.
The designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The first triggering event was excessive moisture and rainfall that happened between March 1 and July 1. While the primary eligible county is Bowie, Red River County is included as an eligible contiguous county.
The second triggering event was excessive moisture and rainfall between April 1 and July 18. Lamar County is a primary eligible county in that event, with Delta, Fannin, Red River and Choctaw County, Oklahoma, listed as contiguous counties that are also eligible.
Application deadline is April 18, 2022, for both events.
On Farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help those eligible determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
