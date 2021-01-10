Honey Grove City Hall
Honey Grove City Hall will be getting technology upgrades after officials became aware during the Covid-19 pandemic how technology deficient city services were, Mayor Claude Caffee said.

HONEY GROVE — Three seats on the Honey Grove City Council are up for election this year, with polls to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 at Lyday Hall, 540 N. 6th St. in Honey Grove.

Aldermen are elected to serve two-year terms. The first day to apply for a seat is Wednesday and the last will be Feb. 12. Applications are available at Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St.

Early voting will begin April 19 and end April 27. The location for early voting has yet to be announced.

For information, call City Hall at 903-378-3033.

