Dion Daniel Wymore, 35, of Paris, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.