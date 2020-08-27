Aug. 25 to Aug. 27
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 25
11:02 to 11:07 a.m., 2332 Simpson St.
11:45 to 11:54 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Aug. 26
11:17 to 11:33 a.m., 2400 Highland Road.
4:01 to 4:13 p.m., 361 4th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 25
10:08 to 10:19 a.m., 645 E. Austin St.
5:45 to 5:59 p.m., 933 Connor St.
Aug. 26
1:43 to 1:58 a.m., 735 41st St. SW.
10:48 to 11:08 a.m., 142 7th St. SW.
3:57 to 4:03 p.m., 2320 E. Price St.
4 to 4:14 p.m., 1800 NW Loop 286.
5:44 to 5:52 p.m., 2320 E. Price St.
7:40 to 7:55 p.m., 805 42nd St. SE.
7:47 to 8:12 p.m., 534 Bonham St.
9:58 to 10:18 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Aug. 27
5:47 to 5:56 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 25
8:33 to 8:53 a.m., 2060 FR 79.
3:16 to 3:25 p.m., 1244 17th St. SE.
Public Service
Aug. 25
7:25 to 7:37 p.m., 1165 22nd St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 26
6:26 to 6:35 a.m., 1900 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Aug. 26
12:01 to 12:09 p.m., 1100 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.