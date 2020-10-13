OCT. 10 to OCT. 11
Paris Police Department
Tyler Lee Trammel, 23: Resisting arrest, search or transport; motion to revoke probation for burglary of a vehicle; and a capias pro fine warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Scott Thomas, 17: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Chadderick Jamiya Ross, 23: Unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Christopher Don Thompson, 27: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shondell Abagayle Cogbill, 49: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Cory Don Davis, 33: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled susbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Doran Lee Hutchison, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, speeding, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
