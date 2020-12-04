Police arrested 31-year-old Chae Everette Miller, of Detroit, at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Miller had four outstanding felony warrant out of Red River County Sheriff’s Office.
Three warrants charged Miller with assault of a family member by impeding breath and one charged Miller with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Miller was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Burglaries, use of credit cards under investigation
Paris police responded to the 600 block of 33rd St. NE at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. The complainant reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and had stolen their wallet. The complainant later reported the suspect(s) had used the stolen credit cards at various businesses and one ATM. The incidents are under investigation.
Police also were summoned to the 1200 block of SE 15th St. SE at 3:46 a.m. Friday in reference to a burglary. The complainant reported they had been out of the country for the past six weeks and someone had entered their residence and had stolen some property. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
