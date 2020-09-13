In addition to the death of a 75-year-old female reported Friday, the Paris/Lamar County Health Department is reporting nine additional Covid-19 cases for Saturday and today, bringing the total case count to 1,033 with 27 reported deaths.
Today's confirmed cases include five females, ages 19, 27, 28, 50 and 61, and four males, ages 11, 42, 50 and 71.
Of the 1,033 total cases reported, 780 have recovered with 185 active cases.
