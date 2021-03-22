A former Paris resident lost his life this morning in a vehicle crash on Graham Street, the Paris Police Department reports.
The crash occurred at 9:01 a.m. when the 45-year-old man lost control of his 2005 Cadillac DeVille while speeding excessively, police said. The vehicle was westbound and rolled several times before coming to rest near the intersection of NW 13th St.
He was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries, Officer Curtis Garrett said.
The man's name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
