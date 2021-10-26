Jenita Ruth Baker, 74, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will direct a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham.
Jenita, the daughter of Weldon Smith and Joyce Cooper Smith, was born on Sept. 10, 1947, in Cunningham.
Jenita graduated from Paris Junior College and East Texas State University. Her career at Prairiland High School spanned 33 years. During that time, she taught English, Choral and the last years of her career were spent as Librarian. She was an accomplished pianist and played for the Choral at Prairiland and several churches.
Her mother, Joyce Smith; a grandson, Philip Brock Baker; and her sister, Mona Childres, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Baker, whom she married on May 22, 1965, building 56 years of family and memories; one son, Donoven Baker; one daughter, Jenissa Hogan and husband, Larry; her father, Weldon Smith; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Restland Cemetery at Cunningham, P.O. Box 36 Cunningham, TX 75434 or Cunningham Baptist Church, 12567 FM 196, Cunningham, TX 75434.
