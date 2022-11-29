Ruth Gaither Caffee James was born on June 14, 1934, in Bennington, Oklahoma, to Benjamin Oral Gaither and Jewel Weems Gaither. She went to be with God on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Her family moved to Texas where she met her husband to be Ben Loys Caffee whom she wed Oct. 6,1951. They raised four children together; Ricky, Cathy, Benny and Jimmy until Ben’s death on Feb. 4, 1978. They attended many ball games and Caffee reunions through the years.
Ruth was known by several titles; daughter, sister, wife, mom, granny, and one close to her heart, Sweetie. Ruth devotedly cared for her mother, was a faithful wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She proved to be a valued, faithful and dependable employee at McCuistion Medical Center for nearly 40 years, and was honored with a reception upon her retirement.
She married John Earl James on Jan. 5, 1981. She enjoyed working cattle with him, traveling, and attending Gaither, Caffee, and James reunions as well as family fellowships. Ruth accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member of Petty Baptist Church where she and John ran a breakfast ministry for several years.
Ruth was devoted to her family working tirelessly for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren often hosting dinners and preparing food that she had raised and canned. She and John often loaded up grandchildren and headed to the farm or made trips to Palestine and the Tyler Zoo. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild, and they made memories.
She continues to be loved and will be deeply missed. However, she will live on through her descendants, the stories we tell, and the memories we cherish.
Ruth is survived by her children of blood and heart; Ricky Caffee, and wife, Mattie, of Windom; Cathy Burris, of Dodd City; daughter in law Terri Caffee, of Windom; and Jimmy Caffee, and wife, Alice, of Petty. Her grandchildren; Jacqueline, and husband, Scott, Graham; Brent Caffee, Meagan, and husband, Cody, Dillard; Mica, and husband,Jeremy; Murphey, Timothy and wife, Hailey, White; Jessica, and husband, Derrick, Fuentes; Darcy, and husband, Joe, McPherson; Kelly, and husband, Robert, Covington; Benjamin, and wife, Kalyn, Caffee, and Jon-Marc Caffee. Her great grandchildren: Mercedes Graham, Ethan Bryant, Kendra, Hayden and Emma Dillard, Colton and Aurora Murphey; Braden and Hannah Burney, Riddick and Jude Fuentes; Braxton Stanley, Kaleb, Kason, Kaydence and Kaleigh Covington; Addison, Dawson, and Hudson Caffee. Surviving siblings; Charline Rickman, Allen Gaither, and Marvin Gaither. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends Diane Sivley and Ruby Whitten.
She was preceded in death by her parents B.O. and Jewel Gaither, her first husband, Ben Caffee, and second husband, John James; her son, Benny Caffee; her siblings; Cleo Gaither, Verna Jones, Jack Gaither, Marie Roten, and Clara Belle Harris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pall bearers are Robert Covington, Benjamin Caffee, Derrick Fuentes, Cody Dillard, Joe McPherson, and Jon-Marc Caffee. Honorary pallbearers are: Ricky James, Keither James, Tommy Gaither, Doyle Gaither, Claude Caffee, Roy Julian Caffee, Jeremy Murphey, and Braden Burney.
