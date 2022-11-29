Ruth Gaither Caffee James was born on June 14, 1934, in Bennington, Oklahoma, to Benjamin Oral Gaither and Jewel Weems Gaither. She went to be with God on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Her family moved to Texas where she met her husband to be Ben Loys Caffee whom she wed Oct. 6,1951. They raised four children together; Ricky, Cathy, Benny and Jimmy until Ben’s death on Feb. 4, 1978. They attended many ball games and Caffee reunions through the years.

Ruth was known by several titles; daughter, sister, wife, mom, granny, and one close to her heart, Sweetie. Ruth devotedly cared for her mother, was a faithful wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She proved to be a valued, faithful and dependable employee at McCuistion Medical Center for nearly 40 years, and was honored with a reception upon her retirement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.