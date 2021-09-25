Jill Marie Baucom, 65 of Powderly, Texas, joined our Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., and visitation one hour before at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St, Paris, TX 75460. Graveside service will follow at Long Cemetery, CR 44250, Powderly, TX 75473, with reception following.
Jill was born on the Fourth of July, 1956, in Newport Beach, California, to parents Wayne and Jessie Lee Robinson. She graduated from high school in 1974 from Rowland High School in California. She and her siblings enjoyed many adventures together.
Jill met the love of her life, Doug Baucom, when taking country dancing lessons and were married 27 years ago on Oct. 22, 1994, in Salinas, California. She was blessed with a marriage full of love and support from a man who is, and will remain, devoted to her and his bonus children and grandchildren. She loved his grumpy sense of humor and personality which earned him the name “Grumpy.” They completely supported each other in a multitude of hobbies and adventures over the years. Most recently, the two went on a trip with her son, Aaron, to Scotland, a trip she dreamed of for many years. They traveled across the countryside on the wrong side of the road to see castles, more castles and as Doug would say, “another castle.” She loved it. They are a true example of soulmates; their love will endure for all time.
Most will remember Jill as a knowledgeable, caring and multi-talented horsewoman. She took impeccable care of a variety of farm animals and shared her knowledge and talent with anyone who wished to learn. Horses were her truest and deepest passion, part of her heart and soul and shaped who she was. She began her love of horses as a teenager in Florida, learned English riding and started showing. She later competed in hunter jumpers in California. She branched out and learned to gather, sort, brand and work cattle, careening down hills in death defying pursuits of rogue cattle. She was also a trail trial competitor, winning multiple buckles and dominating the sport with her BFF, Sheri. Most recently, she transitioned to Versatility Ranch Horse, achieved multiple Grand and Reserve Champion awards on her horse, Catty, and was working to truly master the sport on her new horse, Zee. She rode many miles trail riding with the Rowdy Bunch gang! She loved sharing her passion for mastering horsemanship with her daughter and in recent years passing her knowledge on to her granddaughter.
While Jill will always be remembered as a horsewoman, she had a great deal of other talents and interests. She worked and retired as an accountant for Monterey County. In retirement, she was an accomplished leatherworker, making hundreds of beautiful pieces of art. She also painted, pencil sketched, upland game hunted with her bird dog, drove tractors, did competitive shooting, bow hunted, rode a Harley Davidson, went to renaissance fairs and sailing with her son and just a few weeks ago rode on roller coasters with her grandkids at Six Flags. She loved gardening and the beauty of the ever-changing plants growing at her house.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Douglas Baucom; son, Aaron Rhodes of San Jose, California; daughter, Thea Eubanks (Jon) of Brookston, Texas; sister, Freida Branson (David), Ridgecrest, California; sister, Wrendy Wayman (Phil), Powderly, Texas; brother, Mitch Robinson, Freedom, California; brother-in-law, David Baucom, (Judy), Idaho; sister-in-law, DeeAnn Brown, California; brother-in-law, Steven Graham, California; Debra Cole, California; grandchildren, Kaley Eubanks and Payton Eubanks; nieces, Fawn Newton, Meghan Robinson, Heather Robinson, Jessica Wayman, Allie Cole, Colleen Bryan and Allyssa Graham; and nephews, Eric Wayman, Will Cole, Matt Cole and Zach Graham.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Robinson; mother, Jesse Lee Robinson; niece, Sarah Robinson; sister-in-law, Darlene Graham; brother-in-law, David Cole; and brother-in-law, Richard Brown.
The life and adventures of this one-of-a-kind, spunky, amazing woman with be remembered and cherished by her family and friends.
For those who wish to give charitable donations in lieu of flowers, Jill’s favorite charities were Chisum FFA Alumni, P.O. Box 261, Brookston, TX 75421, and the Red River Valley Veteran Memorial Museum, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris, TX 75460.
