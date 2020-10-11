Here at Lamar County Elections, we try to make things as easy as possible for you. We want to make your voting experience a happy one, with as few interruptions as possible.
We have compiled a list of commonly asked questions we receive from voters. Please look through to see if any apply to you.
Be sure to check out our website for more voter registration information. Please remember that early voting runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, three weeks this year, as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, and is open to all registered voters of Lamar County.
We have multiple clerks ready to check you in, and are following proper sanitizing procedures. Voting in a safe, helpful, and friendly environment is a priority for us.
We look forward to seeing you at early voting or on election day, Nov. 3, 2020. Go vote.
Question: I’m not sure if I’m registered; how can I find out?
Answer: You can confirm your registration status on our local website.
Go to LamarCountyElections.com. Click Check Your Voter Registration.Go to Login and select how you wish to input your information — you’ll use your date of birth, in addition to either your name and county or Texas driver’s license. The deadline for registering to vote was Oct. 5, 2020.
Q. I am registered to vote, but I moved this past year. Is there anything I need to do to make sure that I won’t have a problem voting in November?
A. You will have to vote in the precinct in which you are currently registered (your “old” precinct), and, at that location, you will be required to complete a “statement of residence” confirming your new address. This will update your registration information for the future. You will then be allowed to vote a regular ballot as long as you are otherwise eligible. If you moved to a “new county,” you must re-register in your new county of residence.
Q. I don’t remember seeing my certificate lately. Is that a problem? Don’t I just stay registered?
A. New certificates are mailed out every two years to the most recent address you gave to the voter registrar.
If you do not recall receiving a new certificate in 2020, it could mean that you have moved without updating, or there is some other problem with your registration.
If the certificate was mailed to an old address, it would have been returned to the registrar as the certificate is not forwardable mail, and you would have been placed on the “suspense list” in that county. This means you have a grace period that allows you to vote in the same county in your old precinct, but if you do not vote, your name will be removed from the rolls after two federal elections have passed since you were placed on the suspense list.
If you did not receive your certificate because you moved to a new Texas county, you will need to re-register.
Q. I’m in a state other than Texas, does that matter?
A. These rules describe Texas state law and are intended for voters who consider their permanent home to be in Texas and want to vote a Texas ballot.
Q. Who is eligible to vote early? What are the dates for voting early in person?
A. Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting by personal appearance for the Nov. 3 election begins Tuesday and ends Oct. 30. It is held at the Courthouse Annex at 231 Lamar Ave.
Dates are as follows:
• Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct 19 through Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Q. Where do I go to vote?
A. Any registered voter may vote anytime during early voting at the courthouse annex. On Election Day, Nov. 3, you will vote at the polling location for your precinct. Your precinct number can be found on your voter registration card or on our website, LamarCountyElections.com, by clicking CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION. Election Day hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Q. Can anybody vote by mail?
A. Only specific reasons entitle a registered voter to vote by mail (no longer called absentee voting). You have to request a ballot by mail no later than Oct. 23, and only if you:
• will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted;
• are sick or disabled;
• are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or
• are confined in jail.
Q. Do I need to bring my voter certificate/card? Will I be able to vote without it?
A. While you do not need to bring your voter registration certificate with you to vote, we recommend that you have it with you. In some situations, having your voter registration certificate will allow you to vote a regular ballot instead of a provisional ballot.
Q. What kind of identification is required to vote in person?
A. When a voter arrives at a polling location, the voter will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID (listed here). If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of ID and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification. If a voter has continued access to their acceptable form of photo ID, but, for example, forgets to bring their acceptable form of approved photo ID to the polling place and/or left it, for example, at home or in their car, the voter still possesses the acceptable photo ID and must use it to vote.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.
• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.
• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.
• United States passport.
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:
• copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
• copy of or original current utility bill;
• copy of or original bank statement;
• copy of or original government check;
• copy of or original paycheck; or
• copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Q. My acceptable form of photo ID is expired. Will it still work?
A. With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18 to 69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Q. What if my acceptable form of photo ID was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or is expired more than four years?
A. A voter whose photo identification has been lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or, for voters aged 18 to 69, expired more than four years does not possess one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, and, if the voter cannot reasonably obtain a replacement of the identification that was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or expired or another form of acceptable photo ID, the voter is eligible to present a supporting form of ID, execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, and, assuming they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot.
Q. My name on my ID does not exactly match my name on my voter registration card. Can I still vote?
A. Election officials will review the ID and if a name is “substantially similar” to the name on their list of registered voters, you will still be able to vote, but you will also have to submit an affidavit stating that you are the same person on the list of registered voters.
Q. Does the address on my ID have to match my address on the official list of registered voters at the time of voting in order for it to be acceptable as ID?
A. No. There is no address matching requirement. We need your current address only.
Q. What happens if (1) I refuse to show my acceptable form of photo identification, or, (2) if I do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, I refuse to show one of the forms of supporting identification?
A. Voters who refuse to show proof of identity will be allowed to vote by provisional ballot. However, please be advised that a refusal to show ID is not a valid ground for casting a provisional ballot, and it is likely that the voter’s ballot will be rejected by the ballot board.
Q. What is the elections administration doing to protect me?
A. Measures are being taken to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We have installed germ barriers at the check-in stations. Tables, chairs, and other frequently touched items are being sanitized continually, hand sanitizer is available in multiple locations, and election clerks are wearing face masks. Pens are sanitized after each voter, however, you are welcome to and encouraged to bring your own pen. Voting booths are socially distanced.
Please wear a mask to come into the building. You may possibly be asked to lower it to verify your identity.
Q. What are we voting on?
A. Other than the presidential candidates, there are other local, state and federal items to be voted on. Depending on which precinct you live in, you may be able to vote on school board trustees for your district. You can find a sample ballot for your precinct on our website: LamarCountyElections.com.
Q. When I call the elections office, there’s no answer.
A. Please be assured that we are working hard to make sure we are prepared for the general election. Sometimes that means we are unloading packages, or delivering voting equipment, or testing the machines for perfect accuracy.
If you leave a message, we will get back to you as quickly as possible, but most of your questions can be answered by visiting our website. Find your precinct, locate your residence on the precinct map, get your election day polling location, sample ballot, and more.
Save the phone call and visit our webpage: LamarCountyElections.com.
Q. My neighbor got to vote on the school board, but I didn’t. Why is that?
A. Even on the same street, some addresses are in a different precinct from one another. Only residences listed in that precinct are able to vote on those issues.
Q. What is curbside voting?
A. If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without assistance or likelihood of injury to his or her health, the voter is eligible for curbside voting. When you get to your polling place — either early voting or on Election Day — call or send someone in to let the clerk know you need assistance. We will come to your car with everything you need. Just have your photo ID ready.
Q. Why is my polling place different than it was last time?
A. Sometimes a polling location we have used in the past is no longer available. Sometimes the precinct outgrows the building where voting occurs. The use of the location is donated by the organization at that building.
There are many reasons why you may have to vote at a different location. To be sure of where to go on voting day, please refer to the chart. You may also check your election day polling location at our website: LamarCountyElections.com.
